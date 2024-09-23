StockNews.com Downgrades American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to Sell

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AMH. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Shares of AMH traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.96. 2,858,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,649,916. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $41.41. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.18). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth $10,238,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at $6,970,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth about $5,711,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 820,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,513,000 after purchasing an additional 331,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth $524,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

