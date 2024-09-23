StockNews.com Downgrades Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) to Sell

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Fanhua Price Performance

Shares of FANH traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $1.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.24 million, a P/E ratio of 1.48 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.68. Fanhua has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $7.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fanhua

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fanhua stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 466,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,383 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.82% of Fanhua worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 26.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fanhua

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

Featured Stories

