StockNews.com Downgrades QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) to Sell

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

QuinStreet Price Performance

Shares of QuinStreet stock traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $19.57. The company had a trading volume of 209,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.11. QuinStreet has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day moving average of $17.57.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $198.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.39 million. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that QuinStreet will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuinStreet

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 11,330.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in QuinStreet in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in QuinStreet in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QuinStreet

(Get Free Report)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

Further Reading

