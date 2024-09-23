StockNews.com Lowers MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) to Buy

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
MillerKnoll stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.28. 1,327,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,873. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.40. MillerKnoll has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $31.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.53.
MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.38 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MillerKnoll will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.
MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.
