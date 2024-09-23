StockNews.com Lowers MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) to Hold

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
MV Oil Trust Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE:MVO traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.22. The stock had a trading volume of 36,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,071. MV Oil Trust has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $13.95. The company has a market capitalization of $106.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.52.
MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MV Oil Trust
About MV Oil Trust
MV Oil Trust acquires and holds term net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. MV Oil Trust was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MV Oil Trust
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- The Average 401k Balance by Age Explained
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 3 Uranium Stocks To Gain as Microsoft Goes Nuclear to Power AI
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Biotech Boom Ahead? Key Stocks and ETFs to Watch Now
Receive News & Ratings for MV Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MV Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.