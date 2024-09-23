StockNews.com Lowers MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) to Hold

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

MV Oil Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MVO traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.22. The stock had a trading volume of 36,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,071. MV Oil Trust has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $13.95. The company has a market capitalization of $106.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.52.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MV Oil Trust

About MV Oil Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MV Oil Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in MV Oil Trust by 176.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 32,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 20,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in MV Oil Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 67,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds term net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. MV Oil Trust was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

