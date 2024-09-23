Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.31

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.31 and last traded at $22.30, with a volume of 94147 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.20.
Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.13. The firm has a market cap of $839.94 million, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.57.
Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1287 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF
The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.
