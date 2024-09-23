Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.31

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.31 and last traded at $22.30, with a volume of 94147 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.20.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.13. The firm has a market cap of $839.94 million, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF alerts:

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1287 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HNDL. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 13,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.