Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $517,000 Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VLO stock opened at $134.46 on Monday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $119.88 and a 1-year high of $184.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.42 and its 200-day moving average is $155.21. The firm has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.40.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 21.20%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.07.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

