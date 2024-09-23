Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Super Hi International Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 22,797 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 30,971 shares.The stock last traded at $17.26 and had previously closed at $15.66.

Super Hi International Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.24.

Get Super Hi International alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Hi International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Hi International in the second quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Super Hi International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,704,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Hi International during the second quarter worth approximately $689,000.

Super Hi International Company Profile

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Super Hi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Hi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.