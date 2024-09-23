Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Sets New 12-Month High at $72.20

Shares of Suruga Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUGBY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.20 and last traded at $72.20, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.20.

Suruga Bank Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of -0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.20.

Get Suruga Bank alerts:

Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Suruga Bank had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter.

Suruga Bank Company Profile

Suruga Bank Ltd. provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Japan. The company offers deposit products, such as time, ordinary, savings, foreign currency, and other deposits, as well as current and general accounts; card, housing, second house, startup, and business up term loans, as well as loans by purpose; credit and debit cards; overdrafts; and other financing products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Suruga Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suruga Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.