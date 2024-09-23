Sutton Harbour Group (LON:SUH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.16

Sutton Harbour Group plc (LON:SUH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.16 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.16 ($0.11), with a volume of 25532 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.45 ($0.12).
Sutton Harbour Group Stock Down 13.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.67, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.60 million, a PE ratio of -450.00 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 10.50.
About Sutton Harbour Group
Sutton Harbour Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers harbour and its ancillary facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine, Real Estate, Car Parking, and Regeneration segments. The company owns and operates a Marina at Sutton Harbour that provides berthing for 523 leisure and commercial vessels; King Point Marina that has 119 leisure berths; and Plymouth Fisheries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sutton Harbour Group
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- The Average 401k Balance by Age Explained
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- 3 Uranium Stocks To Gain as Microsoft Goes Nuclear to Power AI
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Biotech Boom Ahead? Key Stocks and ETFs to Watch Now
Receive News & Ratings for Sutton Harbour Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutton Harbour Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.