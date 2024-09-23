T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up about 2.3% of Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $11,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $215.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $308,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,824,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,627,872. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $308,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,824,632 shares in the company, valued at $357,627,872. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.86, for a total value of $23,470,451.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 670,545,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,922,079,927.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 573,414 shares of company stock worth $107,147,801 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $199.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $233.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.82 and a twelve month high of $206.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.60.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.37%.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.