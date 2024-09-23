Tanger (NYSE:SKT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.28

Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.28 and last traded at $32.28, with a volume of 49377 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SKT shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Tanger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Tanger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on Tanger from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tanger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Tanger Trading Up 0.6 %

Tanger Dividend Announcement

The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tanger

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Tanger by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Tanger by 1.3% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Tanger by 5.1% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 14,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tanger by 1.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tanger by 1,412.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

