Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $92.40

Shares of Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 92.40 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 90.40 ($1.21), with a volume of 780771 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.90 ($1.21).

Target Healthcare REIT Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £560.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 754.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 83.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 81.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.92.

Get Target Healthcare REIT alerts:

Target Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a GBX 1.43 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Target Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

About Target Healthcare REIT

UK listed Target Healthcare REIT plc (THRL) is an externally managed Real Estate Investment Trust which provides shareholders with an attractive level of income, together with the potential for capital and income growth, from investing in a diversified portfolio of modern, purpose-built care homes. The Group's portfolio at 31 December 2023 comprised 98 assets let to 32 tenants with a total value of £911.1 million.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.