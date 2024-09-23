TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Shares Gap Up to $4.50

Shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.50, but opened at $4.72. TeraWulf shares last traded at $4.84, with a volume of 5,981,353 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WULF shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on TeraWulf from $4.20 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday, August 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.71.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.39.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 41.67% and a negative return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $35.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. GM Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in TeraWulf by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,237,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 39,617 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the fourth quarter worth $1,200,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

