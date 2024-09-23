Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Stake Trimmed by Continental Advisors LLC

Continental Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 403,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,000 shares during the period. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries comprises approximately 2.9% of Continental Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Continental Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $6,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 111,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 24,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 41,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $17.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.71, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $19.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Insider Activity

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 39.66% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 24,537 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $423,263.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,285. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TEVA. Argus upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.89.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

