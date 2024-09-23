Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 303.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,005,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,538,000 after buying an additional 145,328 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 234,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,535,000 after acquiring an additional 9,608 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5,858.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 646,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,265,000 after purchasing an additional 636,013 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 316,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,124,000 after purchasing an additional 205,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $1,984,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.67.

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,238.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,238.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at $6,035,956.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $203.30 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $214.66. The company has a market cap of $185.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

