The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.56

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.56 and last traded at $47.75, with a volume of 451923 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.71.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -52.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.97 and a 200-day moving average of $35.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Baldwin Insurance Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 8,753 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,753,000 after purchasing an additional 162,347 shares during the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 142,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 16,903 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families.

