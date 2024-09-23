The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 222,616 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 48,565 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $24,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 260.3% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock opened at $117.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $133.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $121.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TJX. Barclays upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.76.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,018,835.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

