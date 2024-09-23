Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Titan Medical Inc. (TSE:TMD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 16524 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Titan Medical Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of C$5.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.02.

Titan Medical (TSE:TMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Titan Medical Inc. will post -1.9800001 EPS for the current year.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and licensing of robotic assisted surgical technologies. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

