TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.05

TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 6000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.24 target price on shares of TNR Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.62.

TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring and exploring mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. The company holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. It also holds royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina.

