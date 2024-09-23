TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

BLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $555.00 to $489.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.00.

Shares of NYSE BLD traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $407.53. 246,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,384. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.77. TopBuild has a one year low of $217.08 and a one year high of $495.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $404.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $407.10.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.68 by ($0.26). TopBuild had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TopBuild will post 21.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,004,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the second quarter worth $412,000. Creative Planning increased its position in TopBuild by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 8.8% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

