Torq Resources (CVE:TORQ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 26000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Torq Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$9.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.74, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Torq Resources news, Director Michael Kosowan acquired 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,750.00. 29.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Torq Resources Company Profile

Torq Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. It has an option to acquire 100% interests in the Margarita iron oxide-copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 1,445 hectares located in the city of Copiapo, Chile; Santa Cecilia gold-copper project, which covers an area of 3,250-hectares located in Chile; and Andrea copper porphyry project that covers an area of 1,200 hectares located in northern Chile.

