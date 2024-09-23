TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,391 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $15,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTE. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 928,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,881,000 after buying an additional 568,672 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 159,211.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 434,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,935,000 after acquiring an additional 434,646 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,144,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,717,000 after acquiring an additional 379,198 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth about $22,081,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,810,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,585,000 after purchasing an additional 308,835 shares during the period. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock.

TTE stock opened at $69.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $163.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.41.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.13). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $53.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

