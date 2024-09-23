Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Gap Down to $21.10

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.10, but opened at $20.47. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $20.47, with a volume of 1,497 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 0.73.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $298.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.90 million. Analysts forecast that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Helikon Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter valued at $3,329,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter valued at about $1,723,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 60.0% in the second quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 185,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 69,556 shares during the last quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter worth about $759,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 101.9% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 75,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 38,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.

