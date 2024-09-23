Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.55

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.
Several research firms have recently commented on TVPKF. Barclays upgraded shares of Travis Perkins to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Travis Perkins to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 23rd.
Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.
