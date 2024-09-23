Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB) Insider Diane McIntyre Sells 49,000 Shares

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB – Get Free Report) insider Diane McIntyre sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.63), for a total transaction of £23,520 ($31,070.01).

Tribal Group Price Performance

TRB traded down GBX 0.62 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 48.18 ($0.64). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,234. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 54.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 52.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £102.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,000.00 and a beta of 0.35. Tribal Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 37.50 ($0.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 74 ($0.98).

Get Tribal Group alerts:

Tribal Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a GBX 0.65 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Tribal Group’s payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.

Tribal Group Company Profile

Tribal Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to education institutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Student Information Systems (SIS) and Education Services (ES). The SIS segment offers software, and maintenance and support services; and deploys and configures software solutions, asset management, and information managed services for its customers.

Featured Stories

