Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 4,438,925 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 6,937,552 shares.The stock last traded at $12.93 and had previously closed at $13.55.

Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.24.

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Trump Media & Technology Group

Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile

In other news, CTO Vladimir Novachki sold 7,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $177,082.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 37,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,417.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Trump Media & Technology Group news, CTO Vladimir Novachki sold 7,801 shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $177,082.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 37,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,417.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Andrew Northwall sold 3,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $78,700.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,533 shares in the company, valued at $375,299.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,138 shares of company stock valued at $2,908,733. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

