Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 4,438,925 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 6,937,552 shares.The stock last traded at $12.93 and had previously closed at $13.55.
Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.24.
Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter.
Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
