Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Trustmark from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Trustmark from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trustmark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Trustmark Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TRMK traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.48. 253,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,948. Trustmark has a 52 week low of $18.96 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $283.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trustmark will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trustmark during the second quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the second quarter worth approximately $388,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 3.1% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,442,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,398,000 after acquiring an additional 102,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the second quarter worth approximately $1,866,000. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

