TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $85.60

Shares of TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 85.60 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 86 ($1.14), with a volume of 5817555 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87 ($1.15).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank cut TT Electronics to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.43) to GBX 100 ($1.32) in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on TT Electronics
TT Electronics Stock Performance
TT Electronics Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. TT Electronics’s payout ratio is presently -10,000.00%.
About TT Electronics
TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.
