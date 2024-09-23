Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:TKC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.04. The company had a trading volume of 225,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,385. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average of $6.80. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.84. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $8.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TKC. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

