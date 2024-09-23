U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $75.37

U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $75.37 and last traded at $75.04, with a volume of 900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.62.
U-Haul Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.09.
U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. U-Haul had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that U-Haul Holding will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of U-Haul
About U-Haul
U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company’s Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than U-Haul
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 3 Uranium Stocks To Gain as Microsoft Goes Nuclear to Power AI
- What is a Dividend King?
- Biotech Boom Ahead? Key Stocks and ETFs to Watch Now
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Why eBay Stock Is the Steady Performer You Can’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for U-Haul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U-Haul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.