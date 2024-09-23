U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $75.37

U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $75.37 and last traded at $75.04, with a volume of 900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.62.

U-Haul Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.09.

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. U-Haul had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that U-Haul Holding will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of U-Haul

About U-Haul

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U-Haul during the second quarter worth $308,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in U-Haul by 23.4% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 12,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC boosted its stake in U-Haul by 12.9% during the second quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 61,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in U-Haul by 9.5% during the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 112,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after buying an additional 9,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in U-Haul by 66.9% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. 3.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company’s Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Featured Stories

