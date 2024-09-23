UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Stock Holdings Lifted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 102.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 752,576 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 381,278 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.54% of UMB Financial worth $62,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 54,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,771,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in UMB Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 58,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in UMB Financial by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UMBF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

UMB Financial Stock Down 1.9 %

UMBF stock opened at $106.75 on Monday. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $57.91 and a 52 week high of $109.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $390.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. UMB Financial’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.72%.

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 8,100 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $680,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,673,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,599,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Amy Harris sold 736 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $69,956.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,549.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 8,100 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,673,804 shares in the company, valued at $140,599,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,846 shares of company stock valued at $3,135,439 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Profile

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Further Reading

