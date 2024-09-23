Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Shares Gap Down to $7.60

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.60, but opened at $7.43. Under Armour shares last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 693,366 shares changing hands.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.64.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 529,600.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Under Armour by 24,302.4% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 10,207 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 31.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

