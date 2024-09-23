Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Shares Gap Down to $7.99

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.99, but opened at $7.82. Under Armour shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 1,326,454 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UAA. Barclays boosted their price target on Under Armour from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Under Armour from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average is $7.12. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.65.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Under Armour in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

