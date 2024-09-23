UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Sets New 1-Year High at $42.95

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.95 and last traded at $42.95, with a volume of 1285 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.95.
UniCredit Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.70.
About UniCredit
UniCredit S.p.A. provides commercial banking services in Italy, Germany, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides corporate finance advisory, rating advisory, financial sponsor, patient capital, capital structure advisory, and finance solutions, as well as securities services.
