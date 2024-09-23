Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.90

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 13.90 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.70 ($0.19), with a volume of 818563 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.89 ($0.21).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Union Jack Oil in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 17.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 18.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.67 million, a PE ratio of 1,550.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the Wilzetta, West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Fiskerton Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Laughton, and Humber Basin projects.

