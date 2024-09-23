United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 27.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,871 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,218,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,568,798,000 after acquiring an additional 178,394 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,854,180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475,698 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 6.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,671,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $991,556,000 after purchasing an additional 406,248 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,490,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $888,254,000 after purchasing an additional 20,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,144,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $567,157,000 after buying an additional 393,434 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UPS opened at $128.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.18. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $123.12 and a one year high of $163.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $110.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

In other news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Baird R W raised United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.68.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

