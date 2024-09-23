United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,934 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $28,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Raymond James started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $675.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $783.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $387.01 and a 52 week high of $801.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $722.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $687.29.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.39 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

