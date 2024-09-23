United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Shares Sold by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp decreased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,847 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 58,220 shares during the quarter. United States Cellular comprises 0.6% of Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $7,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USM. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the second quarter worth $28,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the second quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the second quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United States Cellular

In other United States Cellular news, EVP Kevin R. Lowell sold 37,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $1,855,035.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United States Cellular Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:USM opened at $55.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 82.28 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.59. United States Cellular Co. has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $60.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.96 million. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 1.88%. United States Cellular’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on United States Cellular from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded United States Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

United States Cellular Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

