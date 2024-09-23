Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) COO Steven M. Hatten Sells 179,733 Shares

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) COO Steven M. Hatten sold 179,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $213,882.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 303,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,732.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ur-Energy Stock Performance

Shares of URG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,049,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,542,173. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.12.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Ur-Energy had a negative net margin of 173.40% and a negative return on equity of 65.47%. The company had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URG has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Ur-Energy from $3.20 to $2.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Ur-Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ur-Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Ur-Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Ur-Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy during the first quarter worth $65,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 22.0% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 43,592 shares during the period. Finally, CQS US LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 12,223,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,114,000 after purchasing an additional 64,141 shares during the period. 57.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

