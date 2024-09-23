Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.01

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 175889 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Trading Down 11.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $571.65 million, a PE ratio of 2.22, a P/E/G ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 4.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, and Steel Transformation. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; provides storage, handling, and road cargo transportation services; and operates highway and railway cargo terminals.

