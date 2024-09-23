UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Shares Gap Up to $8.42

Shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.42, but opened at $8.70. UWM shares last traded at $8.53, with a volume of 634,464 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UWMC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UWM from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on UWM from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on UWM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush boosted their target price on UWM from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on UWM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UWM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.39.

Get UWM alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UWMC

UWM Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $819.10 million, a P/E ratio of 285.67 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $507.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

UWM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,333.33%.

Insider Transactions at UWM

In other UWM news, CEO Ishbia Mat sold 1,200,000 shares of UWM stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total transaction of $10,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UWMC. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in UWM during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UWM by 190.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UWM by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UWM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of UWM by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

UWM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.