V2X (NYSE:VVX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 102,221 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 98,604 shares.The stock last traded at $55.00 and had previously closed at $54.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of V2X in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get V2X alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on VVX

V2X Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -420.00 and a beta of 0.60.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.01). V2X had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that V2X, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at V2X

In related news, Director Eric M. Pillmore purchased 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,768. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other V2X news, Director Eric M. Pillmore acquired 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,768. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Mural purchased 937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $44,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,437 shares in the company, valued at $68,976. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,936 shares of company stock valued at $572,928 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V2X

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V2X by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of V2X in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of V2X by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of V2X in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of V2X in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About V2X

(Get Free Report)

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for V2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V2X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.