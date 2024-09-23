Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Wit LLC

Wit LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 43.8% of Wit LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Wit LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Well Done LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 8,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VWO opened at $45.29 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.43. The stock has a market cap of $81.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $45.72.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.