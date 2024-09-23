Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $97.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.71. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.