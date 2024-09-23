Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Wit LLC

Wit LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Wit LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wit LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,794,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,919 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,291,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,857,357,000 after buying an additional 1,900,726 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,772,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,442 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,442,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,506,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,519,000 after acquiring an additional 689,907 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.00 and a 200-day moving average of $76.97. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $78.87.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

