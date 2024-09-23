Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Gap Down to $9.75

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.75, but opened at $9.41. Veradigm shares last traded at $9.41, with a volume of 20 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Veradigm from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veradigm in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.86.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDRX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Veradigm by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,275,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,754,000 after acquiring an additional 95,291 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,806,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,483 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Veradigm by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,596,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,749,000 after purchasing an additional 99,528 shares during the last quarter. Tyro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veradigm in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,055,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Veradigm by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 343,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 100,275 shares during the last quarter.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

