VinFast Auto’s (VFS) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 66.20% from the company’s current price.

VinFast Auto Price Performance

Shares of VinFast Auto stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,726. The stock has a market cap of $76.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.89. VinFast Auto has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $15.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.06.

Get VinFast Auto alerts:

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $357.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.76 million. On average, equities analysts predict that VinFast Auto will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VinFast Auto

About VinFast Auto

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VFS. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in VinFast Auto by 18.7% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 153,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 24,235 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in VinFast Auto during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VinFast Auto in the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VinFast Auto in the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000.

(Get Free Report)

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VinFast Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VinFast Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.