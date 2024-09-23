Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,137 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,988 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.0% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $20,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,202,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,685,966,000 after purchasing an additional 788,908 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,570,391 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,578,025,000 after buying an additional 626,618 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,863,796 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,264,508,000 after buying an additional 968,008 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,900,179 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,317,162,000 after buying an additional 166,767 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 7,867,958 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,065,103,000 after acquiring an additional 55,437 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Down 0.2 %

Visa stock opened at $284.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $270.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.40. The stock has a market cap of $520.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.78 and a 1-year high of $293.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on V. Citigroup cut their target price on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Compass Point started coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

