Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Shares Down 0.9%

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) was down 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $92.16 and last traded at $92.92. Approximately 1,819,827 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 11,224,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.43.

The stock has a market cap of $169.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.83.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

